Azerbaijan Fully Complies With OPEC+ Commitments in June - Energy Ministry

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Azerbaijan lowered daily oil output in June by 164,200 barrels and fully complied with the OPEC+ deal on production cuts, the Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As part of the output reduction process, Azerbaijan in June lowered its daily production by 164,200 barrels.

Therefore, Azerbaijan fully complied with its commitments in June," the ministry's press service said.

The daily output in the country was 553,800 barrels that month.