UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Fully Complies With OPEC+ Commitments In June - Energy Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:51 AM

Azerbaijan Fully Complies With OPEC+ Commitments in June - Energy Ministry

Azerbaijan lowered daily oil output in June by 164,200 barrels and fully complied with the OPEC+ deal on production cuts, the Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) Azerbaijan lowered daily oil output in June by 164,200 barrels and fully complied with the OPEC+ deal on production cuts, the Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"As part of the output reduction process, Azerbaijan in June lowered its daily production by 164,200 barrels.

Therefore, Azerbaijan fully complied with its commitments in June," the ministry's press service said.

The daily output in the country was 553,800 barrels that month.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Azerbaijan June

Recent Stories

2019-2020 academic year was unprecedented: Hussain ..

11 minutes ago

&#039;Together We Are Good&#039; expands its healt ..

11 minutes ago

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court seeks reply govt on plea against ..

20 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister clears way for Brexit 'Russian m ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.