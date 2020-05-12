Azerbaijan Increased Daily Oil Output in April to 771,400 Barrels - Energy Ministry

Azerbaijan increased daily oil production from 763,900 barrels in March to 771,400 barrels in April, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Azerbaijan increased daily oil production from 763,900 barrels in March to 771,400 barrels in April, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In April, the daily output reached 771,400 barrels with crude making up 679,800 barrels and condensate 91,600," the ministry said.