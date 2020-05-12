UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Increased Daily Oil Output In April To 771,400 Barrels - Energy Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:29 PM

Azerbaijan Increased Daily Oil Output in April to 771,400 Barrels - Energy Ministry

Azerbaijan increased daily oil production from 763,900 barrels in March to 771,400 barrels in April, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Azerbaijan increased daily oil production from 763,900 barrels in March to 771,400 barrels in April, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"In April, the daily output reached 771,400 barrels with crude making up 679,800 barrels and condensate 91,600," the ministry said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Azerbaijan March April From

Recent Stories

Suqia UAE&#039;s initiatives emulate values of UAE ..

1 minute ago

China rejects US allegations about spread of Coron ..

7 minutes ago

5 Ways to Extend Your Battery Life with TECNO’s ..

16 minutes ago

32 minutes ago

French Economic Activity Drops by 27% in April Ami ..

39 minutes ago

Women empowerment top priority of present govt: Gh ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.