Azerbaijan Increases Oil Production To 776,000 Bpd In November - Energy Ministry

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 23 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 01:33 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) Azerbaijan increased its oil production to 776,000 barrels per day in November from the previous month's 718,000 barrels per day, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The daily average oil production made 776,00 barrels in November: 687,000 barrels of crude oil and 89,000 barrels of condensate," the Energy Ministry said.

The OPEC+ agreed last week to additionally reduce oil output by 500,000 barrels daily in the first quarter of 2020. Azerbaijan undertook commitment to additionally reduce oil output by 7,000 barrels daily starting January 2020 under the OPEC+ deal.

