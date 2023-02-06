UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan Keen To Promote Trade Ties With Pakistan: Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2023

Azerbaijan keen to promote trade ties with Pakistan: envoy

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Azerbaijan Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov on Monday urged the Sialkot exporters to come forward and explore international trade markets of Azerbaijan as it would help promote bilateral trade ties.

Addressing the exporters at Surgical Instruments Manufacturers Association Pakistan (SIMAP) here, he pledged full support and technical assistance to ensure easy access of Pakistan business community to international trade markets of Azerbaijan.

He said that Azerbaijan was keen to establish stronger business-to-business contacts between the two countries, adding that bilateral trade relations could further be promoted with the exchange of trade delegations.

The Ambassador said that time had come to further strengthen mutual trade ties between the two countries.

He also agreed with the SIMAP proposal regarding the regular exchange of updated trade information and mutual trade delegations to enhance trade between the two countries.

SIMAP Group Leader Jahangir Babar Bajwa said that Pakistan exports to Azerbaijan dropped considerably in 2021-22 as compare to 2020-21 which was not commendable when there was a great scope of collaboration in variety of fields to enhance bilateral trade.

He said: "We are the only major producers of surgical/dental instruments." All the major hospitals of the world were using Pakistan made surgical instruments produced directly or through mediators, he informed.

He said that exports of surgical/dental instruments to Azerbaijan in 2021 were just US$ 243,000, whereas, Azerbaijan imports were US$ 46.58 million and our share was less than one percent.

Azerbaijan was buying Pakistan made surgical instruments from other countries at higher price, he added.

SIMAP Senior Vice Chairman Chaudhry Faisal Ikram and business community were also presenton the occasion.

