Azerbaijan Not Changing Plans for Oil Production for 2020 - Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

Azerbaijan is not changing its plans for oil production for 2020 following to suspension of OPEC+ deal, Advisor to Azerbaijani Energy Minister Zamina Aliyeva said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Azerbaijan is not changing its plans for oil production for 2020 following to suspension of OPEC+ deal, Advisor to Azerbaijani Energy Minister Zamina Aliyeva said on Tuesday.

"Since April 1, Azerbaijan has been exempted from obligations to limit oil production.

Today the deadline for the agreement signed on December 6 by OPEC+ is ending. Azerbaijan has fully fulfilled its obligations. We will continue our production, according to the plan for 2020," she said.

The ministry added that Azerbaijan would continue cooperation within the OPEC+ format.