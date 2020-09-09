Azerbaijan Overcomplies With OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts Deal in August - Energy Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) Azerbaijan reduced its daily oil production by 133,400 barrels in August, overfulfilling its obligations under the OPEC+ output cuts deal, the country's Energy Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The country's daily production of oil, including condensate, totaled 669,100 barrels in August 2020, of which crude oil accounted for 584,600 barrels and condensate accounted for 84,500 barrels. In August, Azerbaijan reduced its daily oil production by 133,400 barrels, in compliance with the OPEC+ deal," the ministry said.

Under the deal, the country is obligated to decrease oil production by 131,000 barrels daily in the period between August and December.