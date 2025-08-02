Azerbaijan, Pakistan bilateral trade, economic ties consider as top priority: Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov on Saturday said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan bilateral economic and trade ties is the top priority of both sides to enhance the bilateral economic connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2025) Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov on Saturday said that Azerbaijan and Pakistan bilateral economic and trade ties is the top priority of both sides to enhance the bilateral economic connectivity.

The bilateral relation between both of the countries is exemplary, rooted in mutual trust, brotherhood, and shared interests, the ambassador of Azerbaijan said, during his visit to the Azerbaijan-Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The leadership of both countries — President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — are committed to further strengthening these ties.

Secretary General, United Business Group (UBG), Zafar Bakhtawari, Chairman of the Azerbaijan -Pakistan Chamber of Commerce , Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, former President of Chakwal Chamber Waqar Bakhtawari, President of Azerbaijan Trade House in Lahore, Adeel Butt also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Farhadov emphasized that the role of the private sector is crucial in elevating economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

Azerbaijan always hailed Pakistan's business community and investors and offered them market access, facilitation, and excellent investment opportunities.

He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Azerbaijan four times in recent months, and Field Marshal Gen Asim Munir has also held significant meetings, which reflect the deep strategic ties between the two nations.

The Ambassador further highlighted the increase in air connectivity between the two countries as a positive development with four weekly flights from Lahore and two from Islamabad, which will enhance people-to-people and commercial exchanges.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to establish a joint trade entity to promote bilateral and joint business ventures between the two nations and this initiative will help strengthen industrial linkages and increase the volume of bilateral trade.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari stated that he plans to visit Baku in August and Secretary General UBG, Zafar Bakhtawari will lead a high-level trade delegation in September 2025, to explore trade avenues for bilateral collaboration in potential sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, Adeel Butt shared that during his stay in Azerbaijan, he closely observed various trade opportunities and saw open doors for cooperation in key sectors such as transit trade, logistics, energy, agriculture, information technology, tourism, and textiles.

He emphasized that partnerships in these areas will not only strengthen trade ties but also open new chapters of friendship between the two countries.

He further stressed that there is significant potential for Pakistani products in the Azerbaijani market, which, if leveraged properly, can lead to a substantial increase in exports.

Senior business leader Waqar Bakhtawari appreciated the efforts of the Azerbaijan -Pakistan Chamber of Commerce, describing it as an economic bridge between the two countries.

He also hailed Ambassador Farhadov for his keen interest in fostering bilateral trade and cultural relations.