Azerbaijan Planning to Launch Gas Supplies to Hungary, Serbia by End of 2023 - President

Azerbaijan plans to start supplying gas to Hungary and Serbia before the end of 2023, expanding its gas exports to Europe, President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday

"If everything goes according to the schedule and all the planned interconnectors are built on time, by the end of the year our gas can reach Hungary and Serbia. Therefore, that will expand our geography of gas supplies," Aliyev said, addressing the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

The president also noted that Azerbaijan will deliver 12 billion cubic meters of gas to the European Union in 2023, compared to the 8 billion supplied in 2021, and will reach the target of 20 billion cubic meters by 2027 set in the agreement on energy cooperation signed with the EU.

The Baku Energy Week is taking place in Azerbaijan's capital from May 31-June 2. Its format encompasses the 28th International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition and the 28th Baku Energy Forum, a series of international events aimed at promoting energy cooperation between leading oil and gas companies. Over 40 companies represent Russia at the event.