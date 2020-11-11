Azerbaijan Plans to Boost Gas Production to 50Bcm in 2024 From 38Bcm in 2020 - Minister

Azerbaijan plans to increase gas production to 50 billion cubic meters in 2024 from 38 billion cubic meters expected to be produced this year, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Azerbaijan plans to increase gas production to 50 billion cubic meters in 2024 from 38 billion cubic meters expected to be produced this year, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

"This year, the country will produce 38 billion cubic meters of gas, the projected gas production in 2024 is about 50 billion cubic meters.

It is expected that the annual production at the Shah Deniz field, which is the source for the Southern Gas Corridor, will reach 19 billion cubic meters this year, and 27 billion cubic meters in 2024," Shahbazov said.