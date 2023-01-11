Azerbaijan Plans to Export 24 Billion Cubic Meters of Natural Gas in 2023 - President

UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan plans to export about 24 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Azerbaijan plans to export about 24 billion cubic meters of gas in 2023, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with local television channels.

"Azerbaijan's gas field will supply its resources to international markets for at least 100 years, which means that as technologies develop, production opportunities will increase.

A total of 2.6 trillion cubic meters is the confirmed minimum volume of our potential... Overall, about 24 billion cubic meters of gas is expected to be exported this year," Aliyev said.

In 2022, Azerbaijan exported more than 22 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

