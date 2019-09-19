UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan Plans To Increase Gas Production In 2020 To 40.2 Bcm - Energy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 05:11 PM

Azerbaijan Plans to Increase Gas Production in 2020 to 40.2 Bcm - Energy Ministry

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said Thursday the country planned to increase gas production in 2020 to 40.2 billion cubic meters from the expected figure of 36.4 billion for the current year, and in 2021 to 45 billion cubic meters

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said Thursday the country planned to increase gas production in 2020 to 40.2 billion cubic meters from the expected figure of 36.4 billion for the current year, and in 2021 to 45 billion cubic meters.

"At the end of 2019, gas production in Azerbaijan is forecast to increase by 19 percent, or by 5.8 billion cubic meters [in 2018 - 30.6 billion cubic meters], gas exports - by 25 percent. In 2020, gas production in Azerbaijan is forecast at 40.2 billion cubic meters, and 45 billion cubic meters in 2021," Shahbazov told reporters.

