BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Azerbaijan is ready to supply oil to Belarus, there have been talks on the issue, but so far there is no specific solution, State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) spokesman Ibragim Akhmedov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus Dmitry Krutoy said earlier in the day that he was awaiting agreements on the imports of oil alternative to Russian crude to the republic soon; the possibility of supplies from a number of countries, including Azerbaijan, was being considered now.

"Negotiations on the issue were being conducted, in principle we are ready, we can supply it as before.

We have, as you know, Azeri-light oil. But so far there is nothing specific in this regard," Akhmedov said.

Currently, Belarus buys only Russian oil. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, amid oil and gas disputes between Minsk and Moscow, has repeatedly said the country is actively looking for alternative sources of oil supplies. So, on December 24, he said that in the absence of agreements with Russia, Belarus could reverse pump US or Saudi oil through Poland via the Druzhba trunk pipeline.