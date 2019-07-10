Azerbaijan Reduces Oil Production to 768,000Bpd in June Under OPEC+ Deal - Energy Ministry

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 04:46 PM
BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Azerbaijan reduced its oil production to 768,000 barrels per day in June, compared to 776,000 barrels per day in the previous month, which means that the country fulfills its obligations under the OPEC+ oil production cut deal, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Daily oil production made 768,000 barrels in June: 695,000 barrels account for crude oil, while 73,000 barrels account for condensate," the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said.