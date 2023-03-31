Azerbaijan to Export Over 24Bln Cubic Meters of Gas in 2023 - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Azerbaijan intends to export more than 10 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Turkey and about 12 billion cubic meters of gas to European countries this year, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Thursday.

"This year it is planned to export 24.5 billion cubic meters of gas. At the same time, we will send 10.2 billion cubic meters to Turkey, and about 12 billion more to Europe. In total, 20.9 billion cubic meters of gas have been supplied to Turkey since the launch of the Southern Gas Corridor, to Europe - 22 billion," Shahbazov said during a meeting of energy ministers of the countries of the Organization of Turkic States in Budapest.

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC), a pipeline route stretching 2,174 miles, allows the transport of gas from the Caspian region to Europe. Commercial deliveries via the SGC began in December 2020, marking the first time in history that Azerbaijan's natural gas reached the European market through direct pipeline connection.