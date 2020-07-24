UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Expects 3.9Mln Bpd Oil Market Deficit In 3rd Quarter Of 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Expects 3.9Mln Bpd Oil Market Deficit in 3rd Quarter of 2020

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry expects supply deficit in the global oil market to amount to 3.9 million barrels per day in the third quarter of the year, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Friday.

"The OPEC+ agreement enables regulation of the daily oil output taking into consideration the market situation during two years. According to forecasts, oil demand will exceed the supply in the third quarter, and the deficit will amount to 3.9 million barrels," Shahbazov said in his address at the Azerbaijani Diplomatic academy.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 29 points to close a ..

12 minutes ago

Man ends life due to poverty and hunger in Zafarwa ..

50 minutes ago

Reindeer Herders Find Mammoth Fossils in West Sibe ..

12 minutes ago

Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute manages Covid-19 pande ..

12 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court reserved verdict on appeal ag ..

12 minutes ago

Punjab Food Authority disposes of 8000 liter conta ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.