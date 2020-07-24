Azerbaijani Energy Ministry Expects 3.9Mln Bpd Oil Market Deficit in 3rd Quarter of 2020

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry expects supply deficit in the global oil market to amount to 3.9 million barrels per day in the third quarter of the year, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Friday.

"The OPEC+ agreement enables regulation of the daily oil output taking into consideration the market situation during two years. According to forecasts, oil demand will exceed the supply in the third quarter, and the deficit will amount to 3.9 million barrels," Shahbazov said in his address at the Azerbaijani Diplomatic academy.