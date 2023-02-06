UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani Envoy Stresses B2B Linkages During SCCI Visits

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:11 PM

Azerbaijani envoy stresses B2B linkages during SCCI visits

Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday and stressed promotion of B2B (Business to Business) linkages between the two countries

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov visited the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Monday and stressed promotion of B2B (Business to Business) linkages between the two countries.

A spokesperson for SCCI said here that the ambassador appreciated the achievements of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in his address. He told the meeting participants that his country would sign Preferential Trade Agreement with Pakistan, which would help businesspeople on both sides to increase economic relations.

Khazar Farhadov said that last year the trade volume of Pakistan and Azerbaijan increased three times, through joint efforts of both sides. He said that Azerbaijan could be a gateway for Pakistani businesspeople to tap neighbouring countries' markets with the signing of the agreement. The envoy endorsed suggestion of the SCCI president for sending trade delegation and added that Azerbaijan Mission in Pakistan had already conducted visits of trade delegations to Faisalabad, Islamabad and Gujranwala Chambers of Commerce and Industry, in the past.

The ambassador said that Azerbaijan was open to join hands for investment with Pakistan to cooperate in the non-oil energy, health and agriculture sectors.

He said that his country was a great market for sectors like rice, martial arts, football and surgical and beauty care instruments of Sialkot's industry.

He said that Azerbaijan was keen to increase people-to-people linkages, and the Azerbaijan Mission in Pakistan would ensure that the businesspeople from Sialkot could meet relevant buyers and importers during the visit of trade delegation to Azerbaijan, as the Government of Azerbaijan was interested to promote trade from Sialkot to Azerbaijan.

Earlier, the ambassador was welcomed by SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik. During the meeting, he said both Azerbaijan and Pakistan should put joint efforts to establish channels that promote direct B2B linkages. He said Pakistan found Azerbaijan as a brotherly country and it was keen to exploit the potential that exists on both sides.

He said the SCCI would send a trade delegation belonging to prominent product of Sialkot to Azerbaijan, to have B2B interactions with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

More Stories From Business

