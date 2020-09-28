Azerbaijani Oil Company SOCAR Confirms Pipelines Safety Amid Karabakh Tensions

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) told Sputnik on Monday that the Azerbaijani army guaranteed continuation of commercial operations, and pipelines safety amid clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) told Sputnik on Monday that the Azerbaijani army guaranteed continuation of commercial operations, and pipelines safety amid clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"As of now, pipelines safety and systematic continuation of commercial operations is secured thanks to containment measures by Azerbaijan's defending army," SOCAR spokesman Ibrahim Ahmedov said.

According to Ahmedov, Russia's energy giant Lukoil is engaged in the Southern Gas Corridor project which envisions the construction of a gas supply route from Caspian and Mideastern regions to Europe along with SOCAR, BP and other international partners.