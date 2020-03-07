UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Oil Giant Believes In OPEC+ Ability To Stabilize Market

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 03:57 PM

Azerbaijani Oil Giant Believes in OPEC+ Ability to Stabilize Market

The OPEC+ format has not exhausted itself despite the group's failure to agree output cuts to shore up falling crude prices, the spokesman for Azerbaijan's state oil giant SOCAR told Sputnik on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) The OPEC+ format has not exhausted itself despite the group's failure to agree output cuts to shore up falling crude prices, the spokesman for Azerbaijan's state oil giant SOCAR told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The OPEC + format has not exhausted itself despite its alleged inability to reach a consensus at its last meeting. Experts agree that the common goals of its participants, which brought them together in the first place, continue to be relevant. They are the intent to jointly regulate the oil market and stop oil prices from entering a free-fall," Ibrahim Ahmedov said.

He said the OPEC+ group, which includes OPEC members and their allies, such as Azerbaijan and Russia, would likely return to talks on deeper output cuts. He added that some oil producers apparently wanted lower oil prices to put a damper on shale oil exporters.

"Some participants probably see a dip in oil prices as useful. As it was back in 2014, the goal appears to be putting pressure on non-conventional oil producers, such as... shale oil producers, because their break-even point starts at a higher price than that of conventional oil producers," Ahmedov suggested.

OPEC+ issued a statement after Friday's talks, saying it would continue consultations to stabilize the oil market, without mentioning the deeper cuts. Analysts said Russia's hesitation to deepen production cuts was probably related to concerns that it would lose more market share to US shale oil drillers, who were not members of OPEC+ and were producing at record highs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Oil Price Azerbaijan Market From Share

Recent Stories

Rashakai Economic Zone to provide two lac employme ..

5 minutes ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SE ..

1 minute ago

UK police review probe into abduction of Dubai rul ..

5 minutes ago

President of Kisan Board gunned down in Charsadda

5 minutes ago

PM to announce good news about economy soon: Railw ..

5 minutes ago

One million visas featuring ‘Dubai, Capital of A ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.