Azerbaijani State Oil Company Confirms Talks on Long-Term Oil Deliveries to Belarus

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) is negotiating with Belarusian State Concern for Oil and Chemistry (Belneftekhim) long-term oil deliveries to Belarus, but the contract has not been signed yet, SOCAR spokesman, Ibrahim Akhmedov, told Sputnik on Tuesday

After the meeting between Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Roumas and SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, held in Minsk on Monday, Belneftekhim said that SOCAR could deliver up to 1 million tonnes of oil to Belarus this year, adding that the volume was expected to grow every year.

Apart from that, Belneftekhim press secretary told Sputnik earlier on Tuesday that the company and SOCAR had reached agreement in principle on long-term oil deliveries.

"SOCAR is engaged in negotiations with Belarusian concern Belneftekhim on oil deliveries, but the contract has not been signed yet," Akhmedov said.

The Azerbaijani-Belarusian talks are being conducted amid uncertainty around Moscow-Minsk oil cooperation. Since last year, the countries cannot reach agreement on long-term oil contracts due to their differences on prices.

