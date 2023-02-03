The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Romanian Romgaz S.A. signed on Friday an agreement for the supply of 1 billion cubic meters of gas to Romania in 2023-2024

"On February 3, 2023, within the framework of the meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Romanian Romgaz S.A. signed an agreement on the transportation of gas from Azerbaijan to Romania in the amount of up to 1 billion cubic meters in 2023-2024. This agreement is a continuation of the documents signed between SOCAR and Romgaz S.

A. on October 9 and December 16, 2022," SOCAR said in a statement.

The company added that the agreement would ensure the creation of legal framework in energy cooperation between the countries, expand geography of Azerbaijani gas exports, as well as contribute to the development of partnership between Baku and Bucharest, the energy security of Europe and green economy.

On January 24, Romania alongside Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia asked the European Commission to allocate funds for infrastructure development for the supply of Azerbaijani gas to increase the energy security of southern and central Europe.