UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani State Oil Company, Romania's Romgaz Agree On 1Bcm Of Gas Supplies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Azerbaijani State Oil Company, Romania's Romgaz Agree on 1Bcm of Gas Supplies

The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Romanian Romgaz S.A. signed on Friday an agreement for the supply of 1 billion cubic meters of gas to Romania in 2023-2024

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Romanian Romgaz S.A. signed on Friday an agreement for the supply of 1 billion cubic meters of gas to Romania in 2023-2024.

"On February 3, 2023, within the framework of the meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Romanian Romgaz S.A. signed an agreement on the transportation of gas from Azerbaijan to Romania in the amount of up to 1 billion cubic meters in 2023-2024. This agreement is a continuation of the documents signed between SOCAR and Romgaz S.

A. on October 9 and December 16, 2022," SOCAR said in a statement.

The company added that the agreement would ensure the creation of legal framework in energy cooperation between the countries, expand geography of Azerbaijani gas exports, as well as contribute to the development of partnership between Baku and Bucharest, the energy security of Europe and green economy.

On January 24, Romania alongside Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia asked the European Commission to allocate funds for infrastructure development for the supply of Azerbaijani gas to increase the energy security of southern and central Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Europe Company Oil Baku Bucharest Azerbaijan Bulgaria Romania Slovakia Hungary January February October December Gas From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

3 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

18 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences on death of Mohammed Al Mulla

33 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow For ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Britain&#039;s Shadow Foreign Secretary

33 minutes ago
 Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social ..

Karachi assistant commissioner storms into social media with latest photos

36 minutes ago
 'Conflict of interest, bias in clinical trials hav ..

'Conflict of interest, bias in clinical trials have increased to alarming levels ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.