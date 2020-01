(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Azerbaijan's average daily oil production made around 765,000 barrels in 2019, the press secretary of Azerbaijani energy minister told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Last year, Azerbaijan's average daily oil production amounted to around 765,000 barrels," Zamina Aliyeva said.

Azerbaijan's daily average oil production made 792,600 barrels in 2018, according to the Energy Ministry.