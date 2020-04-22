BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov called on oil producers outside the OPEC+ format to commit themselves to reduce oil production.

Shahbazov's press service said the minister had taken part in an unofficial video conference with the participation of several OPEC+ countries.

The conference discussed issues related to the current state of the oil market and the fulfillment of obligations since May.

"Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov during the discussions called on other oil producers not represented in the OPEC+ format to commit themselves," the press service said.