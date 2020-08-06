UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan's GPD Shrinks By 2.7% In First Half Of Year - President

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 06:43 PM

Azerbaijan's GPD Shrinks by 2.7% in First Half of Year - President

Azerbaijan's GDP saw a 2.7 percent decrease in the first half of the year, partially due to obligations under the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Azerbaijan's GDP saw a 2.7 percent decrease in the first half of the year, partially due to obligations under the OPEC+ oil production cuts deal, President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

"Over the six months, our economy shrank by 2.7 percent only.

The oil prices collapse has played a certain role, as well as our obligations within the OPEC+, since we have reduced production," Aliyev said at a video conference on the socioeconomic situation in the country.

The Azerbaijani government will adjust budget expenditures assuming an oil price of $35 for barrel, the president added.

The budget previously assumed $55 for barrel of oil.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Budget Oil Price Azerbaijan Government

Recent Stories

CCI decides to transfer NCHD, BECS schools, teache ..

5 minutes ago

Thai King Approves Cabinet Reshuffle Following Mas ..

5 minutes ago

Russia's International Reserves Up 1.6% to $591.8B ..

7 minutes ago

Dr. Inamul Haq Javed appointed as adviser grievanc ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Customs unearths under-invoicing case

8 minutes ago

IT minister visits National Incubation Center

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.