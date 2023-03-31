UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Export Revenue Up By 37% In January, February - Analysis Center

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Azerbaijan's Non-Oil Export Revenue Up by 37% in January, February - Analysis Center

Azerbaijan's income from non-oil exports increased by almost 37% in January and February 2023 year-on-year and topped $650 million, the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Azerbaijan's income from non-oil exports increased by almost 37% in January and February 2023 year-on-year and topped $650 million, the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said on Friday.

"Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan in January-February 2023 totaled $651.4 million, a 36.8% increase from the first months of 2022.

The main share is the export of electricity � $227.2 million, which is 14 times more than last year," the center's statement read.

For comparison, Azerbaijan's electricity exports in January-February 2022 totaled $16.23 million.

In mid-March, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that Baku planned to build a Caspian-Europe green energy corridor to supply green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Electricity Exports Europe Baku Azerbaijan January February From Share Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Government entity officials congratulate ..

Abu Dhabi Government entity officials congratulate UAE President on new leadersh ..

24 minutes ago
 SSP Operations vows to catch killers of slain Sikh ..

SSP Operations vows to catch killers of slain Sikh shopkeeper

10 minutes ago
 Youth killed, brother injured over minor issue

Youth killed, brother injured over minor issue

10 minutes ago
 NATO To Monitor Russia's Plan to Deploy Tactical N ..

NATO To Monitor Russia's Plan to Deploy Tactical Nuclear Weapons in Belarus - US ..

10 minutes ago
 Visible cracks appear in US, India "strategic ties ..

Visible cracks appear in US, India "strategic ties" over issue of Ukraine war

10 minutes ago
 Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full ..

Sepoy Irshad Ullah Shaheed laid to rest with full military honour

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.