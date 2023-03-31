Azerbaijan's income from non-oil exports increased by almost 37% in January and February 2023 year-on-year and topped $650 million, the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said on Friday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) Azerbaijan's income from non-oil exports increased by almost 37% in January and February 2023 year-on-year and topped $650 million, the Azerbaijani Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication said on Friday.

"Non-oil exports from Azerbaijan in January-February 2023 totaled $651.4 million, a 36.8% increase from the first months of 2022.

The main share is the export of electricity � $227.2 million, which is 14 times more than last year," the center's statement read.

For comparison, Azerbaijan's electricity exports in January-February 2022 totaled $16.23 million.

In mid-March, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said that Baku planned to build a Caspian-Europe green energy corridor to supply green energy from Azerbaijan to Europe.