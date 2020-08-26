UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan's SOCAR To Ship 94,000 Tons Of Oil To Belarus From Ceyhan Port On Wednesday

Azerbaijan's SOCAR to Ship 94,000 Tons of Oil to Belarus From Ceyhan Port on Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will sent a tanker with 94,000 metric tons of oil to Belarus on August 26 from the Turkish port of Ceyhan, SOCAR spokesman Ibrahim Ahmedov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Oil supplies to Belarus are carried out under spot transactions.

Several weeks ago, we agreed on and planned a sale of one tanker with around 93,000-94,000 [metric] tons of Azerbaijani oil on August 26-27. The tanker will depart from the Turkish port of Ceyhan," Ahmedov said.

Belarus had its oil supplies disrupted after it failed to negotiate an acceptable price with neighboring Russia late last year. Albeit supplies partially recovered by now, Minsk has intensified efforts for finding alternatives to the Russian oil.

Azerbaijan is among the countries which Belarus considers potential alternative suppliers, along with Norway, Saudi Arabia and the United States.

