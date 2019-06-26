Azeri Defense Industry Ministry Says to Sign Cooperation Deal With Rosoboronexport

Andrei Savenkov - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry met with Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport on Tuesday

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Andrei Savenkov - Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense Industry met with Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport on Tuesday, with the sides agreeing to sign an overarching cooperation agreement that will cover both weapons deliveries and possibly joint production, Azeri Deputy Minister of Defense Industry Yahya Musaev told Sputnik.

"The Ministry of Defense Industry actively cooperates with Russian companies in this regard. Today, we have already held talks with Director General of Rosoboronexport [Alexander Mikheev], his deputy and employees also attended. [The talks] were very substantive, but I cannot disclose all issues that we have discussed there. We have agreed to sign a framework agreement, we are in the process of finalizing it," Musaev said on the sidelines of the ARMY-2019 defense industry forum, which is currently being held in the Moscow Region.

The bilateral agreement is expected to cover a wide variety of issues, according to the deputy minister.

"[The agreement] covers not only the deliveries. We are the Ministry of Defense Industry, we are producers ourselves, we are interested in a joint organization of a production, maintenance and repairs works," Musaev noted.

The Azerbaijani delegation plans to hold a number of meetings with other countries during the ARMY-2019 forum, the deputy minister added.

The 5th International Defense Industry Forum ARMY-2019 started earlier in the day and will continue through June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.