Azeri Energy Minister Supports Extension Of OPEC, Non-OPEC Deal Under Current Conditions

Mon 24th June 2019 | 04:21 PM

The current OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cut deal should be extended under current conditions, unless new factors arise, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Monday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The current OPEC-non-OPEC oil output cut deal should be extended under current conditions, unless new factors arise, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Monday.

"I think that this format, the decisions we made and the agreements on production reached at the end of last year ... should be continued," Shahbazov said on the sidelines of 6th Future Leaders Forum of The World Petroleum Council.

If nothing extraordinary happens, then in these conditions it would be right to prolong the current deal, he added.

According to Shahbazov, there is "a consensus" between the OPEC countries on the future of the deal.

The minister added that the oil production in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2019 was in accordance with the current deal.

In December 2018, OPEC-non-OPEC producers clinched an oil output cut deal, agreeing to reduce overall production by 1.2 million barrels per day starting from 2019. OPEC pledged to reduce production by 800,000 barrels per day, while non-OPEC countries agreed to reduce it by 400,000 barrels per day.

The deal's signatories are about to meet from July 2-4 in Vienna, Austria, in order to discuss the future of the oil output cut deal, including the possibility of its extension.

