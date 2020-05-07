BA parent IAG dives into 1.68-bn-euro loss

IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, sank into a 1.68 billion euro ($1.8 billion) net loss in the first quarter due to coronavirus fallout, it said Thursday

The loss after taxes in the three months to March contrasted with a slender net profit of 70 million Euros a year earlier, IAG said in a statement, as it also revealed that chief executive Willie Walsh will finally be replaced by Iberia boss Luis Gallego on September 24.