UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BA Parent IAG Dives Into 1.68-bn-euro Loss

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:01 PM

BA parent IAG dives into 1.68-bn-euro loss

IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, sank into a 1.68 billion euro ($1.8 billion) net loss in the first quarter due to coronavirus fallout, it said Thursday

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, sank into a 1.68 billion euro ($1.8 billion) net loss in the first quarter due to coronavirus fallout, it said Thursday.

The loss after taxes in the three months to March contrasted with a slender net profit of 70 million Euros a year earlier, IAG said in a statement, as it also revealed that chief executive Willie Walsh will finally be replaced by Iberia boss Luis Gallego on September 24.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Euro March September Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

CPEC’s second phase will start soon, says Asim B ..

9 minutes ago

Azhar Mahmood,Abdul Razzaq choose Imran Khan as th ..

2 minutes ago

UK economy to slump 14% this year on virus: Bank o ..

2 minutes ago

Virus saps German industrial output by 9.2% in Mar ..

2 minutes ago

Gas leak at Indian chemical plant kills at least 6 ..

2 minutes ago

Emirates Centre for Government Knowledge launches ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.