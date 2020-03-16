UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BA Parent IAG To Cut Flight Capacity 75% In April/May

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 01:28 PM

BA parent IAG to cut flight capacity 75% in April/May

IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, said Monday it would slash the group's flight capacity by 75 percent during April and May owing to the coronavirus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, said Monday it would slash the group's flight capacity by 75 percent during April and May owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

"For April and May, the Group plans to reduce capacity by at least 75 percent compared to the same period in 2019," it said in a statement.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same April May 2019 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Karachi ODI, Test and Pakistan Cup postponed

22 minutes ago

PSL 2020: Chris Lynn also decides to fly back to A ..

26 minutes ago

14% respondents globally suffered physical or psyc ..

30 minutes ago

Sukkur administration closes shrines for three wee ..

38 seconds ago

55 litres contaminated milk dumped in Faisalabad

40 seconds ago

Saplings being planted at police offices: City Pol ..

43 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.