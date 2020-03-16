BA parent IAG to cut flight capacity 75% in April/May

IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, said Monday it would slash the group's flight capacity by 75 percent during April and May owing to the coronavirus outbreak

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :IAG, the owner of British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, said Monday it would slash the group's flight capacity by 75 percent during April and May owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

"For April and May, the Group plans to reduce capacity by at least 75 percent compared to the same period in 2019," it said in a statement.