Back In Black: Spotify Profits As Subscribers Rise Despite Virus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:49 PM

Music streaming service Spotify said Wednesday it had bounced back into profit during the first quarter, posting growing subscriber numbers as much of the world is in lockdown over the new coronavirus

Stockholm, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Music streaming service Spotify said Wednesday it had bounced back into profit during the first quarter, posting growing subscriber numbers as much of the world is in lockdown over the new coronavirus.

The net profit of one million Euros ($1.1 million) compares to a loss of 142 million euros a year earlier.

The company reported 286 million active users of which 130 million were paying subscribers, a 31 percent rise for both from a year earlier.

"Despite the global uncertainty around COVID-19 in Q1, our business met or exceeded our forecast for all major metrics," the company said in a statement.

Revenue came in at 1.85 billion euros for the quarter, with revenue from premium subscriptions accounting for 1.7 billion.

Posting a narrower operating loss at 17 million euro, compared to 47 million in Q1 of 2019, the company edged out its small profit of one million thanks to improved finance income -- which consists of revenue generated by temporary surplus cash invested in short-term investments and securities.

Spotify said it had seen its business impacted by the novel coronavirus starting in late February with a drop in listeners in hard hit markets like Italy in Spain.

