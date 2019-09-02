UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Backyard Poultry Farming Scheme Under PM Agriculture Emergency Programme Kicks Off

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:54 PM

Backyard Poultry Farming Scheme under PM Agriculture Emergency Programme kicks off

The government on Monday had started supply of birds for backyard poultry farming scheme under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, in order to eliminate the poverty from the rural areas of the country, besides ensuring the required animal protein consumption in women and children.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019):The government on Monday had started supply of birds for backyard poultry farming scheme under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, in order to eliminate the poverty from the rural areas of the country, besides ensuring the required animal protein consumption in women and children.

Under the backyard poultry initiatives, the government intends to provide about 5 million birds across the country, which would help in fulfilling the required consumption of protein as well as it would create an economic activity for women living in rural areas of the country.

The total cost of the scheme was estimated at Rs1.64 billion and out of the total estimated cost 30% would be shared by the federal government whereas 70% would be paid by the beneficiaries.

In this regard a ceremony was held at Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi, where Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Agriculture Minister Punjab and senior officials of the federal and provincial governments were also presented.

Under the initiative, the government would provide a set of birds comprising five hens and one cock, on first come first serve basis and in this regard registration centers have also been established at tehsil levels.

Up to three sets of birds could be provided to a national identity card holder and a special desk has been established in the National Agriculture Research Center for monitoring of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said that as many as 5 million birds would be provided under the scheme, adding that out of the total 2 million would be provided in Punjab, one million in Sindh, 0.5 million for Balochistan and 0.5 million for Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

The minister said that these birds were completely vaccinated and help in provision of meat and eggs to a large portion under nutrient segments of children and women.

The minister said that a large portion of local population was facing the deficiency of animal protein, particularly children due to which child mortality ratio was increasing.

He said that according to National Nutrition Survey 2018-19, about 40% children were facing physical and mental issues due to malnutrition, adding that according to UNICEF, Pakistan was on the 3rd , which was an alarming situation.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the numbers facing the deficiency of animal protein in developing countries have reached to 26.66%, which could be addressed by promoting the backyard poultry farming, he remarked.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Agriculture Minister Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak said that the concept was successfully implemented by the Bill Gates Foundation, Gramin Bank of Bangladesh and such programmes have brought about positive changes in the lives of under privileged segments of the society.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Prime Minister Bangladesh United Nations Punjab Agriculture Bank Bill Gates Gilgit Baltistan Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir Women From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

2 minutes ago

UNIDO, NUST join hand for development of 'First Bi ..

2 minutes ago

Western Powers Paying 'Increased Attention' to Rus ..

2 minutes ago

China remains top importer, traded products over $ ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Federal Minister for ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) plans to establish one ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.