Backyard Poultry Farming Scheme under PM Agriculture Emergency Programme kicks off

The government on Monday had started supply of birds for backyard poultry farming scheme under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, in order to eliminate the poverty from the rural areas of the country, besides ensuring the required animal protein consumption in women and children.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019):The government on Monday had started supply of birds for backyard poultry farming scheme under Prime Minister Agriculture Emergency Programme, in order to eliminate the poverty from the rural areas of the country, besides ensuring the required animal protein consumption in women and children.

Under the backyard poultry initiatives, the government intends to provide about 5 million birds across the country, which would help in fulfilling the required consumption of protein as well as it would create an economic activity for women living in rural areas of the country.

The total cost of the scheme was estimated at Rs1.64 billion and out of the total estimated cost 30% would be shared by the federal government whereas 70% would be paid by the beneficiaries.

In this regard a ceremony was held at Poultry Research Institute Rawalpindi, where Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, Agriculture Minister Punjab and senior officials of the federal and provincial governments were also presented.

Under the initiative, the government would provide a set of birds comprising five hens and one cock, on first come first serve basis and in this regard registration centers have also been established at tehsil levels.

Up to three sets of birds could be provided to a national identity card holder and a special desk has been established in the National Agriculture Research Center for monitoring of the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan said that as many as 5 million birds would be provided under the scheme, adding that out of the total 2 million would be provided in Punjab, one million in Sindh, 0.5 million for Balochistan and 0.5 million for Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir respectively.

The minister said that these birds were completely vaccinated and help in provision of meat and eggs to a large portion under nutrient segments of children and women.

The minister said that a large portion of local population was facing the deficiency of animal protein, particularly children due to which child mortality ratio was increasing.

He said that according to National Nutrition Survey 2018-19, about 40% children were facing physical and mental issues due to malnutrition, adding that according to UNICEF, Pakistan was on the 3rd , which was an alarming situation.

According to Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the numbers facing the deficiency of animal protein in developing countries have reached to 26.66%, which could be addressed by promoting the backyard poultry farming, he remarked.

Addressing the ceremony, Punjab Agriculture Minister Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak said that the concept was successfully implemented by the Bill Gates Foundation, Gramin Bank of Bangladesh and such programmes have brought about positive changes in the lives of under privileged segments of the society.