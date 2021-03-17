UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Badminton's All England Event Delayed After Positive Covid Tests

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 08:10 AM

Badminton's All England event delayed after positive Covid tests

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :The start of badminton's prestigious All England Open Championships was delayed for several hours after a number of positive and "inconclusive" Covid-19 test results, officials said.

The Super 1000 tournament, featuring the return to the circuit of Japan's world number one Kento Momota after he was injured in a fatal car crash last year, will start at 2pm (1400 GMT) on Wednesday rather than 9am.

"The Badminton World Federation and Badminton England can confirm that a significant number of Covid-19 tests conducted for participating teams at the All England Championships were deemed 'inconclusive' and as a result, the samples will be rerun," said a BWF statement.

"BWF can also confirm a small number of positive tests were recorded and in agreement with Public Health England, these cases will be retested. These cases will continue to self-isolate while they are being retested." Officials said they would "continue to implement all testing protocols required by the UK Government and Public Health England to ensure the health and safety of all participants".

The All England Open was the final event on the BWF Calendar to be played last year before the sport shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

International competition resumed in Denmark in October, but was suspended again until January when three tournaments, including the World Tour Finals, were staged in a biosecure "bubble" in Thailand.

World champion Momota will be playing his first international tournament since fracturing his eye socket in the crash that killed his driver following victory in the Malaysia Masters in January 2020.

The 26-year-old is facing a battle to regain form and fitness ahead of this year's rescheduled Tokyo Olympics after being off the tour for more than a year.

He missed out on a comeback in Thailand after testing positive for Covid-19, which led to the Japan squad pulling out of the Bangkok events.

With the event not counting towards Olympic qualification, players from China, South Korea and Taiwan had already opted not to travel because of virus restrictions, while women's Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain has withdrawn because of an injury.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Injured World Thailand China Badminton Driver Car Tokyo Bangkok Spain United Kingdom Japan South Korea Malaysia Denmark January October Women 2020 Olympics Event All From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National COVID-19 vaccination campaign vaccinates ..

7 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity holds interac ..

8 hours ago

FNC passes law on regulating burial procedures

8 hours ago

Libya's western government hands power to unity te ..

8 hours ago

EU Commissioner Says Decisions to Halt AstraZeneca ..

7 hours ago

China Targeting US West Coast Mobilization Centers ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.