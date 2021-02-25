UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BAE Systems Net Profit Hit By Covid Turmoil

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 01:20 PM

BAE Systems net profit hit by Covid turmoil

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :British military equipment maker BAE Systems said Thursday that annual net profit fell as a result of coronavirus disruption in the first half.

Profit after tax sank 12 percent to almost £1.3 billion ($1.8 billion, 1.5 billion Euros) last year, down from £1.5 billion in 2019, BAE said in a statement.

Sales and operating profit however both increased, it added.

"BAE Systems delivered a strong and resilient set of results in the face of a global pandemic, with higher year-on-year orders, sales, profit and free cash flow," the company said in an earnings release.

"Pandemic-related disruptions did impact profit in the first half of the year but the second half was stronger.

" Operating profit increased 1.6 percent to £1.9 billion.

Sales rose 4.0 percent to £20.9 billion, with a broadly similar gain forecast for 2021.

"Thanks to the outstanding efforts of our employees and close cooperation with our customers, suppliers and trades unions, we have delivered a strong set of results against a challenging backdrop of the global pandemic," chief executive Charles Woodburn said.

"Throughout 2020, we focused on keeping our people safe and supporting our communities, whilst continuing to deliver for our customers."rfj/bmm

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Company 2019 2020 From Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia decides to resumeÂ all international ..

9 minutes ago

Mahira Khanâ€™s funny video stuns fans

27 minutes ago

Fawad Alam is elated over promotion in Central Con ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE imposes sanctions on individual for breach a ..

2 hours ago

All schools will be back to regular from March 1: ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 64 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.