Baghdad, Beirut Agree on Oil Supplies to Lebanon in 2021 - Iraqi Oil Ministry

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Iraq will export a surplus of crude oil to Lebanon in 2021, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said on Monday, adding that the volume of the supplies will be announced at a later date.

The statement follows talks between Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail and Lebanese Minister of Energy and Water Resources Raymond Ghajar, who arrived in Baghdad as a head of a government delegation.

"This meeting was a continuation of the previous consultations and negotiations held by the two countries, as well as an agreement to sell to Lebanon in 2021 surplus of crude oil, which is not needed by Iraqi refineries," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted by Iraq's state-run INA news agency.

According to Baghdad, the volume of the supplies will be limited in accordance with world prices through cooperation between countries and are set to be announced at a later date.

Iraq hopes these supplies will help meet some of Lebanon's urgent need for electricity and provide financial support to Baghdad.

The ministry added that during the meeting, Ismail reiterated Baghdad's willingness to strengthen relations with Beirut and expand bilateral cooperation.

Lebanon has been suffering from the worst economic crisis in 30 years, which has prompted mass nationwide demonstrations to break out across the country since October 2019 and resulted in the resignation of then-Prime Minister Saad Hariri's government. There is no stable electricity supply throughout the country, which forces citizens to use diesel power generators.