Baghdad Offers Erbil To Set Up Company To Manage Oil Operations Amid Disputes On Policy

Baghdad Offers Erbil to Set Up Company to Manage Oil Operations Amid Disputes on Policy

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar has proposed to establish a company to manage the oil extraction and export operations in the autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan region within the framework of talks between the central government and Erbil to resolve disputes over the oil policy, the state-run Iraqi news Agency (INA) reported on Tuesday.

The minister told INA that he has submitted a proposal to set up a company to run the petroleum extraction and export activities in the region's oilfields, which would be technically and administratively linked to the Kurdistan administration and the Federal Ministry of Oil. According to the minister, this step will help to reach a final agreement between "the federal government and the region, including oil companies operating in producing provinces."

Abdul Jabbar said that there are positive agreements between the central authorities and the Kurdistan government on the production and export of oil extracted from the region's oilfields "within the ongoing bilateral talks on the constitution-based oil policy."

The negotiations show that the region has "a new vision and ideas on the operation of oil reserves jointly with Baghdad," the minister said, noting that the oil wealth-linked policy of the oil ministry - whether in Kurdistan or producing provinces - aligns with the constitution.

Tensions have persisted between the country's central authorities and the Iraqi Kurdistan, as the latter seeks to reach full independence. In October 2017, the regional authorities held a referendum on the matter, with over 92 percent of the local population voting in favor of succession. The vote then prompted military actions as a result of which Baghdad regained control over the oil-rich Kirkuk area and forced the Kurdish government to abandon the referendum results.

Besides that, in 2019, the sides had reached a deal, according to which Erbil was required to supply 250,000 barrels per day to Baghdad while receiving 17 percent of the profit from its sale. However, subsequently, the two parties accused each other of non-compliance with the agreement: Erbil claimed that Baghdad was not paying the full amount and at the right time and Baghdad, in response, stated that the Kurdistan authorities violated the agreement by selling most of the oil abroad on its own.

