UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Baghdad Sees No Reason For Holding Emergency OPEC Meeting On Oil Cut Deal Until March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:39 PM

Baghdad Sees No Reason for Holding Emergency OPEC Meeting on Oil Cut Deal Until March

Iraq does not see any reasons for holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on an agreement on oil output cuts until March 2020, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the cartel's upcoming talks in Vienna

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) Iraq does not see any reasons for holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on an agreement on oil output cuts until March 2020, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban told reporters on Wednesday ahead of the cartel's upcoming talks in Vienna.

"I do not see any reasons for this [holding an OPEC emergency meeting] so far, we do not see any relevant reasons to do it," Ghadhban said.

OPEC+ will gather for its regular meetings from December 5-6 in Vienna to address the future of the oil output cut deal.

The OPEC+ countries have been reducing oil production since 2017 to counter the oversupply in the global market caused by a recent boom in oil output by the United States. The OPEC+ oil output cut agreement has since been repeatedly extended, with its conditions continuing to change. The agreement, which stipulates the cut of supplies by 1.2 million barrels per day from the October 2018 level for the first half of 2019, is to expire in March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iraq Oil Vienna United States March October December 2017 2018 2019 2020 Market From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

26 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

34 minutes ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

26 seconds ago

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Pr ..

29 seconds ago

Tehran, Bern to Launch Financial Channel for Human ..

2 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any p ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.