ABU DHABI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) Baghdad will host the celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) next year and plans to invite non-OPEC countries, Oil Minister Thamer Ghadhban said Thursday.

"We'll be very happy to host you and receive you in Baghdad where OPEC was founded in 1960. We will invite OPEC of course and we will be inviting some non-OPEC countries to the 60th anniversary of OPEC foundation," he said at the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee's press conference.