Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) delegate visits PIEDMC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) visited the office of Punjab Industrial Estate and Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) in Lahore and held meeting with the Minister for Industries and officials.

The delegation led by BCCI president, Javed Iqbal Chaudhary held meeting with the officials of PIEDMC. The BCCI delegate's members included Ahmed Bilal, Muhammad Illays Khan, Chaudhary Tanveer Mehmood, Muhammad Aijaz Nazim, Mubashar Hussain, Nasir Shakeel, Ghulam Fareed, Dr.

Muhammad Afzal and Ehsan-ul-Haque Chaudhry.

The meeting was also attended by Provincial Minister for Industries, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Chairman PIEDMC, Nabeel Hashmi, CEO PIEDMC, Javed Azhar and President, Sundar Industrial Estate, Shehzad Aazam.

The minister informed the BCCI delegation that the government had been paying special attention towards the southern Punjab to uplift its economy. "Special projects pertaining to industry and business are being executed in southern Punjab including Bahawalpur," he said.