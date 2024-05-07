Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) delegation called on PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) Chairman Javed Iqbal here at PIEDMC Head Office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) delegation called on PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) Chairman Javed Iqbal here at PIEDMC Head Office on Tuesday.

The PIEDMC Chairman informed the delegation about the official launch of the sale of the Bahawalpur Industrial Zone and formally invited them for investment. The delegation included BCCI President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Mann, former president Malik Ejaz Nazim and Secretary General Syed Abeer Haider.

The delegation welcomed the initiation of the sale of the Bahawalpur Industrial Zone and termed it as an important step towards the development of Bahawalpur. The delegation also requested to allocate land for social security hospital, worker welfare school, and labor colony in the industrial zone.

Chairman Javed Iqbal directed the PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Muazzam Syed to immediately work on these demands and GM business Development Amina Faisal to set up an information desk in Bahawalpur Chamber and organize a seminar.

He said that remaining development works of Bahawalpur Industrial Zone are also being completed on a priority basis. Industrialists taking plots will be provided with all necessary facilities through one-window operations so that they did not have to face any kind of problem. He further said that Bahawalpur Industrial Zone would play an important role in the development and employment generation of the entire region.