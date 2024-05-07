Open Menu

Bahawalpur Chamber's Delegation Calls On PIEDMC Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Bahawalpur Chamber's delegation calls on PIEDMC Chairman

Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) delegation called on PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) Chairman Javed Iqbal here at PIEDMC Head Office on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) delegation called on PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company) Chairman Javed Iqbal here at PIEDMC Head Office on Tuesday.

The PIEDMC Chairman informed the delegation about the official launch of the sale of the Bahawalpur Industrial Zone and formally invited them for investment. The delegation included BCCI President Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali Mann, former president Malik Ejaz Nazim and Secretary General Syed Abeer Haider.

The delegation welcomed the initiation of the sale of the Bahawalpur Industrial Zone and termed it as an important step towards the development of Bahawalpur. The delegation also requested to allocate land for social security hospital, worker welfare school, and labor colony in the industrial zone.

Chairman Javed Iqbal directed the PIEDMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Muazzam Syed to immediately work on these demands and GM business Development Amina Faisal to set up an information desk in Bahawalpur Chamber and organize a seminar.

He said that remaining development works of Bahawalpur Industrial Zone are also being completed on a priority basis. Industrialists taking plots will be provided with all necessary facilities through one-window operations so that they did not have to face any kind of problem. He further said that Bahawalpur Industrial Zone would play an important role in the development and employment generation of the entire region.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Punjab Company Sale Bahawalpur Chamber Commerce All Industry General Motors Employment

Recent Stories

KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years ..

KPEC: A game-changer project delayed for two years despite tall promises of PTI ..

3 minutes ago
 PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentar ..

PYS on Climate Change brings together parliamentarians, universities, youth advo ..

3 minutes ago
 National workshop on method, metric gaps in measur ..

National workshop on method, metric gaps in measuring food system transformation ..

3 minutes ago
 Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Price Control Council

Ch. Shafay chairs meeting of Price Control Council

3 minutes ago
 Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to s ..

Justice (R) Khilji advises business community to settle disputes via mediation

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches skills imparting training program ..

KP Govt launches skills imparting training programme

2 minutes ago
Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to transform ..

Pakistan’s dairy, beef sectors need to transform through precision farming: Ex ..

2 minutes ago
 PPP Larkana workers demands public interest scheme ..

PPP Larkana workers demands public interest schemes

2 minutes ago
 NDMA issues advisory amid increased heat, rainy we ..

NDMA issues advisory amid increased heat, rainy weather forecast

2 minutes ago
 CUI to explore collaborations with Syrian Universi ..

CUI to explore collaborations with Syrian Universities

2 minutes ago
 PM assures resolution of issues facing Japanese bu ..

PM assures resolution of issues facing Japanese businessmen within a week

2 minutes ago
 LCCI, Punjab Police to facilitate business communi ..

LCCI, Punjab Police to facilitate business community collectively

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business