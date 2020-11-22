UrduPoint.com
Bahawalpur Commissioner Briefed About PSIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 08:20 PM

Bahawalpur Commissioner briefed about PSIC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) Director C&CI Yawar Mehdi briefed Bahawalpur Commissioner Muhammad Zafar Iqbal about the working and contribution of the Corporation in his office on Sunday.

PSIC Director also presented to the Commissioner the publications and books on handicrafts being manufactured in Chiniot, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Cholistan, Salt Range, Sheikhupura, Chakwal, Sargodha, Taxila and other cities of Punjab.

PSIC Regional Director Rao Munir Ahmed and Assistant Director Kamal Hassan Niazi were also present.

The Commissioner was also briefed about the PSIC contribution for South Punjab's women. PSIC extends the loan facility to the artisans of Bahawalpur division under these schemes, elaborating that under IFFA scheme, a total of Rs 28.

4 million distributed among 479 applicants; Rs 9.45 million among 378 individuals under ADP (Annual Development Program) of Bahawalnagar; Rs 1.325 million among 53 people under ADP of Zahir Pir; and Rs 1.1 million given away to 17 entrepreneurs under Financial Support for Cottage Industry.

Commissioner appreciated the Corporation's initiatives of Handicrafts Development Centre and soft terms loans.

He said that facilitating and promoting handicraft and revival of cottage industry was instrumental in creating employment.

Zaffar Iqbal said that Bahawalpur was renowned for its embroidery and Cholistan handcrafts, and it represents our culture and traditions as well as plays a vital role in promoting heritage of the country.

