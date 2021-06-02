Bahawalpur Div stands atop in wheat production

Bahawalpur Division stood atop in wheat production and procurement in Punjab province setting a new record in South Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Bahawalpur Division stood atop in wheat production and procurement in Punjab province setting a new record in South Punjab.

While Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Division of South Punjab grabbed second and third position respectively in producing and procuring wheat, a document of Food Department Punjab informed.

Bahawalpur Division which consists of three districts Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan districts has surpassed the Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan Division comprised of four districts including Vehari, Layyah, Khanewal, Lodharn, Multan, Muzaffargrah, Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi.

As per details of procurement, the Punjab Food Department bought 630,576 tonnes of the grain from Bahawalpur, 541,941 tonnes from Multan and 506,270 tonnes from Dera Ghazi Khan divisions.

Whereas 469,626 tonnes of wheat was procured from Faisalabad, 419,198 tonnes from Gujranwala, 332,954 tonnes from Sahiwal, 316,415 tonnes from Lahore and 277,793 tonnes from Sargodha division.

The Rawalpindi Division contributed as many as 5,090 tonnes to the food department, the document said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government has achieved 100 percent wheat procurement target of 3.5 million tonnes fixed for the province this season.

It is also to mention here that the Punjab government has increased the support price of wheat from Rs1,400 to Rs1,800. For the first time in history of the country, the price of wheat was increased by Rs 400 per 40kg in a year.