Bahawalpur’s factories purchase 4,275,000 mounds cotton

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The cotton and ginning factories of the Bahawalpur division have purchased over 4,275,000 mounds of cotton to make cotton bales while more was in the pipeline.

Official sources told APP here on Thursday that 170 cotton and ginning factories of the Bahawalpur division had continued to purchase cotton from all three districts of the Bahawalpur division and even from nearby districts of other divisions. “Cotton is also being transported from Sindh province to cotton and ginning factories of Bahawalpur division where it is being converted into bales for the facility of textile mills which make cloth from it,” they said.

They said that 49 cotton and ginning factories in the Bahawalpur district have purchased 1,138,000 mounds of cotton, 54 cotton and ginning factories in the Bahawalnagar district have purchased 1,910,000 mounds of cotton and 67 cotton and ginning factories in Rahimyar Khan district have purchased 1,225,000 mounds cotton so far.

Meanwhile, the cotton markets of Bahawalpur have also purchased 718,000 mounds of cotton.

official sources at the office of Commissioner Bahawalpur Division have said that the target was set to grow cotton over 2.3 acres of land in three districts of Bahawalpur including Rahimyar Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

A report compiled by Ayyub Agriculture Research Institute Faisalabad, Government of Punjab has said that Bahawalpur is the core area in cotton production in Punjab which used to produce 40 percent of the cotton of Punjab and 30 percent of Pakistan.

It is mentioned here that the present rate of cotton reaching cotton markets in Bahawalpur division is Rs 7,500 to Rs 9,000 per mound by their variety and quality.