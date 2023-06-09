UrduPoint.com

Bahawalpur's Leaders Term Budget 2023-24 As People-friendly

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 09, 2023 | 09:27 PM

Bahawalpur's leaders term budget 2023-24 as people-friendly

The stakeholders from Bahawalpur on Friday termed the budget 2023-24 as people-friendly that would help in catering need of several sectors

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The stakeholders from Bahawalpur on Friday termed the budget 2023-24 as people-friendly that would help in catering need of several sectors.

Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Eng. Athar Mahboob appreciated the federal government for presenting a balanced budget that would help in catering need of education sector.

"Allocations in Federal Budget 2023-24 would help in bringing more improvements in education sector," he said. He hoped that during new fiscal year, educational institutions, especially universities would get special financial support from the government.

Information Technology and Freelancing Expert, Amina Maqsood contended that the federal government had presented a comprehensive budget that would bring revolution in information technology sector. "IT exports have increased during this fiscal year and further improvement can be reckoned in view of government's IT sector friendly policies," she said.

Industrialist, Pervaiz Shaukat expressed his satisfaction over designing a dynamic policy vide Federal Fiscal Budget 2023-24 for increasing industrial exports. "I hope new fiscal budget would help in increasing industrial exports of Pakistan that would also generate jobs for millions of people," he said.

General Secretary, Bahawalpur Bar Association, Abid Ali Qureshi said a balanced budget has been given by the government during prevailing situation, and emphasized the need to allocate adequate funds for welfare of common people. He opined that business activities needed momentum and support to generate job opportunities for jobless youth.

Agriculturist, Adnan Malik was opinion that remarkable funds allocated in the budget for the agriculture that would make farmers' community prosperous. "We appreciate the federal government for presenting a farmer-friendly budget," he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Exports Business Education Budget Agriculture Job Bahawalpur Abid Ali Adnan Malik IUB From Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas ..

Hungary Needs 186-Mile-Long Pipeline to Secure Gas Supplies From Turkmenistan - ..

12 minutes ago
 Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

Musadik Malik terms budget 2023-24 as pro-poor

9 minutes ago
 Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite fi ..

Govt presents balanced, pro-poor budget despite financial pressure: Hassaan

9 minutes ago
 Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

Warner falls in WTC final after India rally

9 minutes ago
 Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case ..

Two Trump Lawyers Resign From Classified Docs Case, Say He'll Be Vindicated - St ..

10 minutes ago
 Govt endeavors to invest in road, rail connectivit ..

Govt endeavors to invest in road, rail connectivity to promote transit trade

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.