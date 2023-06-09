(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The stakeholders from Bahawalpur on Friday termed the budget 2023-24 as people-friendly that would help in catering need of several sectors

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The stakeholders from Bahawalpur on Friday termed the budget 2023-24 as people-friendly that would help in catering need of several sectors.

Vice Chancellor, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB), Eng. Athar Mahboob appreciated the federal government for presenting a balanced budget that would help in catering need of education sector.

"Allocations in Federal Budget 2023-24 would help in bringing more improvements in education sector," he said. He hoped that during new fiscal year, educational institutions, especially universities would get special financial support from the government.

Information Technology and Freelancing Expert, Amina Maqsood contended that the federal government had presented a comprehensive budget that would bring revolution in information technology sector. "IT exports have increased during this fiscal year and further improvement can be reckoned in view of government's IT sector friendly policies," she said.

Industrialist, Pervaiz Shaukat expressed his satisfaction over designing a dynamic policy vide Federal Fiscal Budget 2023-24 for increasing industrial exports. "I hope new fiscal budget would help in increasing industrial exports of Pakistan that would also generate jobs for millions of people," he said.

General Secretary, Bahawalpur Bar Association, Abid Ali Qureshi said a balanced budget has been given by the government during prevailing situation, and emphasized the need to allocate adequate funds for welfare of common people. He opined that business activities needed momentum and support to generate job opportunities for jobless youth.

Agriculturist, Adnan Malik was opinion that remarkable funds allocated in the budget for the agriculture that would make farmers' community prosperous. "We appreciate the federal government for presenting a farmer-friendly budget," he said.