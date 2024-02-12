Bahawalpur’s Trader Leader Seeks Political Stability
Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 11:00 AM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Sheikh Muhammad Abbas, former president, of the Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) has said that the national economy would be boosted and supported only by political stability.
In a press release issued here, he said that choices and unrest-like situations used to damage the economy and business activities.
He urged all political parties to promote harmony and brotherhood to overcome the financial crisis. “Economy becomes stable in the countries which have political stability,” he said.
He hoped that the upcoming government would take immediate measures to overcome price hikes and resolve the issue of unemployment.
He urged all political leaders to join hands to put the country on track for development.
