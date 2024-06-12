Bahawalpur’s Traders Term Federal Budget People-friendly
Faizan Hashmi Published June 12, 2024 | 09:02 PM
Local traders of Bahawalpur have termed Federal Fiscal Budget for Year-2024-25, a people-friendly and said that it would help in resolving financial challenges
Talking to APP here Wednesday, a local trader leader, Chaudhary Naveed said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Shahbaz Shahrif, the sitting government had successfully presented a people-friendly budget. “No doubt, Federal Fiscal Budget tabled in the National Assembly for Year 2024-25 had fulfilled the expectations and hopes of the masses,” he said.
He viewed that the withdrawal of tax duty on imported hybrid vehicles would encourage local auto industries of the country.
“The sale of Pakistan-made hybrid vehicles will increase by abolishing tax duty on imported hybrid vehicles,” he added.
Naveed opined that the increase in salaries of the government employees by 22 to 25 percent would also put positive impact on local economy. “Trade gets momentum when people have enough money to purchase products at markets,” he said.
A local shopkeeper, Ibrar said that it was former prime minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who laid the foundation stone of reforms in national economy and government infrastructure. “We congratulate Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif and Federal Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb for presenting a balanced and pro-people budget,” he said.
