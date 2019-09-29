UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bahrain Blames Iran For Attack On Saudi Oil Fields, Calls For International Action

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 05:30 AM

Bahrain Blames Iran for Attack on Saudi Oil Fields, Calls for International Action

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa has blamed Iran for the attack on Saudi oil fields and has called on the international community to respond to Tehran's actions.

"We call upon the international community in general and the Security Council, in particular, to shoulder its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and take a firm stand towards repeated Iranian criminal practices," the foreign minister said as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency on Saturday, during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In the early hours of September 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than a twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output.

Although Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Assembly Drone Attack United Nations Iran Yemen Company Oil Saudi Tehran New York Bahrain United States Saudi Arabia September Criminals

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed delivers UAE&#039;s statement a ..

3 hours ago

Female athletes flourish on second day of Toleranc ..

5 hours ago

Whatever be cost, Pakistanis not to sit back till ..

6 hours ago

Bourbon Rhode Tug Supply Vessel Sinks Over Heavy S ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister departs for home by commercial flig ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister highlights problems of Kashmiri peo ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.