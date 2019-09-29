Bahrain Blames Iran for Attack on Saudi Oil Fields, Calls for International Action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Bahrain's Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa has blamed Iran for the attack on Saudi oil fields and has called on the international community to respond to Tehran's actions.

"We call upon the international community in general and the Security Council, in particular, to shoulder its responsibilities in maintaining international peace and security and take a firm stand towards repeated Iranian criminal practices," the foreign minister said as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency on Saturday, during the 74th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

In the early hours of September 14, a drone attack targeted Saudi Aramco's Abqaiq and Khurais oil processing facilities, forcing the national oil company to shut them down. This resulted in a more than a twofold drop in Saudi Arabia's daily net oil output.

Although Yemen's Houthi movement has claimed the responsibility for the attacks, the United States and Saudi Arabia have put the blame on Iran. Tehran has denied having any role in the incident.