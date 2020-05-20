Bahria Town approaches Punjab Intellectual Property Tribunal for trademark and domain names

(@fidahassanain)

The tribunal has restrained respondent companies and real estate businesses from using the name and logo of Bahria Town, with directives to submit their replies on next date of hearing fixed as June 25.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 20th, 2020) Bahria Town administration approached Punjab Intellectual Property Tribunal seeking directives for protection of its trademark and domain Names here on Wednesday.

Bahria Town administratioin filed the suit through their counsels Advocate Khuram Chughtai and Advocate Muhammad Maroof, submitting that many companies and real estate businesses were violating the rigts reserved for Bahria Town.

They said My Home Bahria Twon, Advice Associates Berq properties and many others were using the Trademark and domain name for their projects to attract the buyers, and causing huge loss to credibility, quality, standard and transparency of real Bahria Town.

Country's top real estate tycoon Malik Riaz is founder of Bahria Town in the country.

The lawyers argued that Bahria Town was serving the country in the field of construction for last three decades, made its name and fame locally and internationally. They said Bahria Town played key role for making it "industry” in the country.

“The projects worth billions of rupees are on the credit of Bahria Town which is still continuing to serve the country,” said Advocate Chughtai while arguing before the tribunal. The gated communities in Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad were the living examples of Bahria Town, he said, pointing out that construction of world’s seventh largest mosque in Lahore was also on the credit of Bahria Town.

Both lawyers argued that many such splendid mosques were also under construction in Karachi and other parts of the country.

The counsels further argued that Bahria Dastar Khuwan and many other projects were serving the country with the name and logo of Bahria Town. During the ongoing global Coronavirus pandemic, Bahria Town played an important role to help people. Mr. Chughtai said his clients and the management of Bahria Town never compromised on quality and standard while transparency was the hallmark of the project. But, he said, many people who started construction business very late from Bahria Town were using its name and logo which is against the law. He said that they were misleading the buyers and general pubic; some of them were committing fraud and damaging the credibility of Bahria Town and its services across the country.

The counsels asked the tribunal to bar the respondents from violating intellectual property rights of Bahria Town.

After hearing initial arguments, Punjab Intellectual Property Tribunal Presiding Officer Chaudhary Abdul Qayyum issued notices to the respondents and barred them from using the Trademark and domain name of Bahria Town. The tribunal adjourned further hearing till June 25.