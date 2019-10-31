UrduPoint.com
Baikonur Spaceport Modernization For Soyuz-5, Soyuz-6 Launches To Start In 2020- Roscosmos

Baikonur Spaceport Modernization for Soyuz-5, Soyuz-6 Launches to Start in 2020- Roscosmos

Kazakhstan will start in 2020 modernizing the Baikonur spaceport for ensuring launches of Russia's prospective Soyuz-5 and Soyuz-6 carriers, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Kazakhstan will start in 2020 modernizing the Baikonur spaceport for ensuring launches of Russia's prospective Soyuz-5 and Soyuz-6 carriers, Russian State Space Corporation Roscosmos Director General Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

"According to our information, budget investment is envisioned in the 2020 budget of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

We assume that the modernization of the launching site and the former Zenit complex will start in 2020," Rogozin told reporters.

The modernization aims at ensuring Soyuz-5 and Soyuz-6 launches, he explained.

Kazakhstan-based Baikonur spaceport, operating Russian and multinational space programs, is on lease to Russia until 2050. In 2004, Russia and Kazakhstan launched the Baiterek project, envisaging the creation of the infrastructure enabling the launch of eco-friendly carriers from Baikonur.

