BAJK earns record Rs. 1.414 billion profit during 9 months

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Bank of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (BAJK), a public sector institution, has earned a record profit of Rs. 1.414 billion during the first three quarters of the current year showing rising public trust and heading towards the goal to be recognized as a commercial bank.

The state owned bank, established in 2006, has been struggling to be recognized as a commercial bank has been a point of political criticism in the region since long but showing a betterment in its performance for the past many months raising the hope to achieve the targets and criteria set by the state bank to be recognized as a commercial bank.

Shahid Mir, the President of the bank, told APP on Friday that not only the reasonable raise in the profit was recorded during the 9 months, bank’s deposits and assets were also increased and flow of remittances was recorded high.

“The worth of the assets of the bank has grown up to Rs. 51.279 billion; deposits were increased to highest Rs. 31.118 billion while home remittances were recorded to Rs. 3.308 during the 9 months,” Mir disclosed adding that his bank also landed a loan of Rs. 4.646 billion to its clients.

He said lending criteria has been improved to ensure transparency and 100 percent recovery besides preferring productive sectors to boost the economic growth of the region including tourism, agriculture and social sector.

He said special loan schemes have been introduced by the bank to improve the health facilities and empowering women in the region thus the bank was contributing its share in the socioeconomic development of the region.

Mir said number online branches of the bank have been increased to facilitate the clients and an internship program has been launched first time in the 18 years history of the bank providing paid internship opportunity to graduate and post graduate youth of the region.

He said the bank was contributing towards creation of the healthy society by sponsoring the sports activities social development under corporate social responsibility (CSR) program as deemed mandatory under the law.

He said the staff and officers of the bank were being trained under different programs to achieve the modern banking tools and skills and expressed optimism that sooner his bank would not only be recognized as commercial bank but also would rank in the successful banks of the country.