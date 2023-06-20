UrduPoint.com

Bakhtawari Calls For Minimizing Raw Material Import To Support Construction Sector

Umer Jamshaid Published June 20, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Bakhtawari calls for minimizing raw material import to support construction sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari Tuesday urged the government to collaborate with the construction sector, ensuring that all raw materials are sourced in Pakistan and industry is less dependent on imports.

"By removing the difficulties faced by the construction industry, the government can not only get more revenue but also meet the annual housing requirement which is increasing with each passing year," said Bakhtawari the other day during his visit to Gulberg Islamabad, a project of Intelligence Bureau Employee's Cooperative Housing Society.

The ICCI president said the construction sector in Pakistan has performed excellent services for the last two decades by supporting the government in providing basic needs like housing to the people, it has also created sustainable employment opportunities for millions of people.

Bakhtawari along with a delegation congratulated the entire body including President Najeeb Elahi Malik, and General Secretary Naveed Malik on the victory in the State Agents Association elections of Gulberg Greens Islamabad and expressed the hope that the newly elected body will serve the interests of society and citizens.

The government cannot meet the basic housing needs of over 240 million population without the support of the private sector, he noted.

He said the society has set new goals in the construction sector in Pakistan, and all the famous domestic brands are present in this society to serve the citizens.

The newly elected president of the Gulberg State Agents Association Najeeb Elhi Malik said "I am grateful to the ICCI president and the entire business community with whose support we got this victory, the trust that our people have shown in us".

Former President FPCCI Zubair Malik said that construction will increase in the coming years due to the development of the construction sector and the increase in demand. In this way, other industries related to the construction sector will also develop.

Secretary General United Business Group Zafar Bakhtawari said that people have expressed their confidence in the body that won the State Agents Association elections.

"I hope that the newly elected body will play an active role in solving the problems of the traders in collaboration with the chamber," he said.

President of Islamabad State Agents Association Sardar Tahir Mehmood said that the construction sector plays a key role in the development and stability of the country's economy.

He said that with the development of the construction sector, 40 industries related to it will get a boost while creating ample employment opportunities.

Naveed Malik said that state agents play an important role in the development and reputation of any society.

"We have already voted on the basis of performance and will keep our performance in front of the people." Former ICCI president Ijaz Abbasi said that such a beautiful society, its construction and settlement are not possible without estate agents.

"I congratulate the newly elected body for its brilliant performance and overwhelming victory."Secretary General Islamabad Estate Agents Association Chaudhry Zahid Rafique said that our organization stands with the newly elected body, we have solved problems together before and this process will continue in the future.

More Stories From Business

